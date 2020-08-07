Home
OSF removes graffiti from campus theater

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Shakespeare Festival is speaking out after someone put graffiti on one of its theaters.

‘All Lives Matter’ was written on the Thomas Theater, which is in the heart of OSF’s Ashland campus. While it was immediately taken down and reported to Ashland Police, it’s still alarming for an organization that’s been active regarding social justice.

“This is something that is very concerning of course to the OSF community, to the leadership, and to the organization as well. But also to the community of Ashland,” said CJ Martinez, Director of Communication for OSF.

Ashland Police are still investigating the case, if you have any information call them at (541) 488-2211.

