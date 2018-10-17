OSF says goodbye to Paul Allen

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival said goodbye to a major supporter and friend of the organization, Paul Allen.
The 65-year-old Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist passed yesterday due to complications from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
Allen donated more than 2 billion dollars to charity, including major contributions to OSF.
The festival said it’s taking this time to remember Allen and recommit to honoring his vision in the years to come.
“I’m standing right here besides the Allen Elizabethan Theatre, which is named in honor of him and his family,” said OSF Executive Director Cynthia Rider, “so we’re spending a lot of time thinking about what he hoped for the festival, what he hoped what art could do for young people and we’ll try to continue that well into the future, with him as an inspiration.”
Allen announced that he was being treated for the cancer two weeks ago, which had returned after a bout in 2009.