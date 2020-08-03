OSP asking for public assistance, after driver hits over 20 cars

NORTH BEND, Ore. — Oregon State Police is asking for your help, after it says a reckless driver hit over 20 cars across multiple Oregon counties.
Troopers responded to a hit-and-run around 10:30 Saturday morning on Highway 101, near milepost 233, just north of North Bend. They say a stolen green, older Dodge 1500 pickup with a green canopy and a California license plate hit a car from behind. It then tried to push it into the intersection and took off.
OSP says the suspect, 47-year-old Kevin Simpson of Eureka, California, continued to drive recklessly on Highway 101 towards Coos Bay before crashing. Police say there, he hit several other vehicles.
Oregon State Police is asking for information from witnesses or victims of crashes to contact the Oregon State Police Southern Command Center. That number 541-269-5000.
Officials say Simpson believes he struck 26 different vehicles. He’s currently in Lane County Jail facing several charges, including felony hit-and-run.
