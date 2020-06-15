Home
OSP asks public for help identifying man

CANYONVILLE, Ore. — Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Troopers are asking the public for help identifying a person.

Troopers believe the person may have information about crimes in the Canyonville area in March, related to fish and wildlife.

Police ask if you have any information, to contact the Oregon State Police Southern Command Center: 1-800-442-2068

