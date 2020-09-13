Home
OSP investigating officer involved shooting in Lakeview

LAKEVIEW, Ore. — Oregon State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in Lakeview.

Police say around 2:30 p.m., Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to 10-15 shots being fired at the Interstate 8 Motel.
It says a man pointed a handgun at a deputy, who commanded the man drop his weapon.

Police say the man refused and the deputy fired one round.

The man went back into his motel room.
It says when the Oregon State Police swat team responded to the scene, they discovered one adult male deceased in the room.

It says the deputy has been placed on administrative leave.

