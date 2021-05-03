Home
OSP investigating single car crash on Highway 199

OSP investigating single car crash on Highway 199

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

WONDER, Ore. — Oregon State Police says two people were taken to the hospital this morning, following a crash on Highway 199 near Wonder.

OSP says the crash happened near Newt Gulch Road in Josephine County.

The passengers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after their car went off the road and flipped.

Police say both passengers were ejected from the car. Rural Metro Fire says the car also struck a utility pole.

It says it’s unknown why the car left the roadway and the incident remains under investigation.

Highway 199 was temporarily reduced to one lane.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »