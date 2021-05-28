OSP to increase patrols on Highway 199 this Memorial day weekend

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore — Oregon State Police is adding more officers on Highway 199, in anticipation of a surge of people heading to the Oregon/California Coast for the holiday weekend.
Oregon Department of Transportation say drivers can expect to see increased patrols, especially in its seven-mile safety corridor.
The 80-mile stretch from Grants Pass to the Coast has seen 121 crashes and three deaths so far this year.
Back in March, Oregon State Police investigated two fatal crashes separated just hours apart on Redwood highway.
“This holiday weekend we urge drivers to be focused and aware,” Jeremiah Griffin, ODOT Interim District Manager, said in a press release. “Our families live here, so we urge others to drive like their families live here too.”
Oregon State Police says the safety corridor established between Selma and Cave Junction carries a fine of up to $600 for speeding.
Both agencies say the goal is to encourage people to drive slowly.
“I just hope that everybody goes out there, enjoy the drive, wear your seatbelt, don’t be distracted, and enjoy the weekend.” OSP Lieutenant and Grants Pass Area Commander Stephanie Bigman told NBC5 news.
