OSU Beavers play exhibition matchup in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. —Huge news for the Oregon State baseball fans! The team is coming to the Rogue Valley.
The OSU baseball team will play the University of San Francisco in an exhibition match-up in Medford, October 16th.
The teams are scheduled to play two games that day, starting at 1 pm. Game two will be around 4:30 pm.
The teams will play at Harry & David Field, where the Medford Rogues play.
You can get your tickets for the exhibition, starting September 27th, at medfordrogues.com
