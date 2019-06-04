OSU library evacuated, police investigating message found

CORVALLIS, Ore. — A library at Oregon State University’s Corvallis campus has been evacuated, according to the university.
In a tweet sent by the school, OSU said the Valley Library immediately closed around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The university said police and public safety officials are investigating a threatening message found on a whiteboard.
OSU said people should avoid areas surrounding the library until further notice.
No other information was available, stay with NBC5 News for updates.
