OSU professor wins Grammy

CORVALLIS, Ore. — A professor at Oregon State University was awarded a Grammy Sunday night.

Bob Santelli won ‘Best Historical Album’ for putting together ‘Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection.’ Santelli was part of a team to accept the award. He said he was ‘shocked’ and ‘humbled’ by the award.

Santelli currently serves as OSU’s Director of Popular Music and Performing Arts. Later this year Santelli will be teaching a new online course called ‘American Music Tradition.’ The course will focus on how to think critically about the cultural impact of music.

