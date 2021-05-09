Over 100 people gather for annual ‘Tough as Nails’ Race at Prescott Park

MEDFORD, Ore. — Over 100 runners met at Roxy Ann Peak this morning for the annual Tough as Nails Race hosted by the Southern Oregon Runners Club.
The event featured a 10-mile and a 5-kilometer run.
Race Director, Kyle Carson, says in a normal year, the event has around 250 participants, but due to COVID, this year’s event had around 150 runners.
He says the races were set up on the roads and trails around the peak and Prescott Park.
“The event sold out really quick, so I feel like people are starting to feel like we can do more events outside and that’s why I wanted to do the event today, to show that there are ways to safely have events,” said Carson.
Carson says all the money raised from the races is going towards the Phoenix-Talent Relief Fund.
Prizes from local businesses were also given to the top runners.
