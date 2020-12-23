Over $1M raised for mental health awareness

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– A Grants Pass organization has had to adjust its strategy to raising money during the Christmas season.
Rogue Winter Fest is a yearly tradition in Grants Pass.
The organization usually holds in person auctions and major fund raising events around the holidays.
This year, due to coronavirus, it says it’s had to go virtual.
It says its done pretty well for trying to navigate a totally new way of existing but its still been tough.
Event organizer Gigi Ashley, said, “After doing an event for 17 years and pretty much knowing all the parts and pieces to put that together, this was a completely different game.”
Despite the challenge, the organization says its raised over a million dollars.
The fundraiser says its proceeds from online silent auctions go to Family Solutions, Kairos, and Options for Southern Oregon.
It says the money goes to help mentally and behaviorally at risk kids, teens, and adults.
