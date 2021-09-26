Over 200 volunteers help clean the Bear Creek Greenway for National Public Lands Day

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — The Bear Creek Greenway is looking a little more refreshed today, after over 200 volunteers cleaned up trash.
In honor of National Public Lands Day, 9 different locations were established from Central Point up to Ashland for volunteers to help clean up the greenway.
The main restoration projects included mulching, prepping areas for planting, pulling weeds, and clearing blackberry bushes. Volunteer Amie Siedleski says the event began at 9 a.m.
“We’re out here on behalf of clean water programs so by picking up trash, putting in plants, and mulching areas we’re keeping extra sediments from getting into the water,” she said.
If you’d like more information or want to find volunteer opportunities yourself, visit jacksoncountyor.gov.
