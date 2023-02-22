Over $5.4 million coming to Oregon for natural disaster recovery

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Over $5 million is heading to Oregon to help clean up the Port of Brookings Harbor and to help with disaster mitigation costs.

Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced that the port and the Oregon Department of Forestry will be receiving a combined $5.4 million in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for disaster recovery efforts.

The funding, which comes from FEMA’s Public Assistance Program, will help with debris removal operations and management costs resulting from severe winter storms, flooding, wildfires, and straight-line winds.

Senator Merkley expressed his commitment to helping Oregon communities recover and become more resilient in the face of future natural disasters and climate change, while Senator Wyden emphasized the importance of federal assistance in helping communities rebound from such events.

The Port of Brookings Harbor will receive $1.8 million for debris removal operations, while the Oregon Department of Forestry will receive $3.5 million for management costs.