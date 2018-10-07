Overnight challenge raises awareness about tiny homes

MEDFORD, Ore.– A Rogue Valley nonprofit is holding an overnight challenge throughout October in an effort to raise awareness about it’s tiny homes initiative. Set up in the parking lot of the Rogue Valley Mall, participants spend one night in the home and record themselves to showcase what it would be like to live there.
“So our goal for this month with the tiny home in particular is to raise $7,000 and help sponsor one of the tiny houses,” said Matthw Vorderstrasse.
The Development Director for Rogue Retreat says the nonprofit has some new, big plans for it’s Hope Village.
“The city council extended our lease to be able to stay on that property and also gave us an unanimous vote to be able to expand Hope Village,” said Vorderstrasse. “So we’re now raising funds and awareness to expand Hope Village from the original 14 tiny homes to a total of 30.”
Setting up a tiny home in the mall’s south parking lot members and alumni of Rogue Retreat are now taking turns spending a night in the home.
“It’s gonna be interesting. It’ll be fun,” said Rowena Reeley, a member of Rogue Retreat.
Reeley is Saturday night’s volunteer.
“Hopefully I’ll get to talk to some people. Maybe they’ll come up and ask what it’s about and I’ll get to share that,” she said. “People will see it on Facebook. Maybe we’ll get to raise some funds as well as awareness.”
Reeley currently works for Rogue Retreat but she remembers what it was like being on that other side.
“Heard about it through other people in recovery. That’s what my background is, I’m in recovery,” said Reeley.
Working with Rogue Retreat, Reeley has been able to successfully move forward. Now she wants to help others do the same by raising awareness about the tiny homes.
“For me, it’s giving back to Rogue Retreat, you know,” she said. “I want people to know what it is, what they do for people so that it continues to be there for people after me.”
If you would like to donate to help Rogue Retreat raise money for the tiny homes, you can do so at their website here.
