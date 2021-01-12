Overwhelming response leaves Medford to hold drawing for COVID-19 business aid

MEDFORD, Ore. — The city of Medford is no longer accepting applications for it’s small business COVID-19 funding assistance.
After opening the process Friday, it’s already received 98 applications.
The city has $250,000 available, to business hurt by the pandemic.
But, not every one of the 98 applicants will be granted the 3,000 in funding.
The city will randomly select 83 businesses, to get the assistance.
Bricktowne Brewing Company owner, Carrie McPheeters says the last 9 months have not been easy.
“I am thankful for anything at this point,” says McPheeters.
Her teams had to lay off 8 employees and make numerous changes.
“It has been very overwhelming with every new change, we’ve just had to stay flexible and understanding,” McPheeters.
The downtown restaurant is barely keeping its doors open.
That is one of the reasons McPheeters applied for the city’s COVID-19 funding assistance.
Medford Deputy City Manager, Kelly Madding says the city wants to help struggling businesses.
“It is hopefully enough money that you can pay a months rent, you can pay some personnel costs, you could pay for some of those things knowing it’s still a a small amount of money, but we also wanted to help a healthy number of businesses,” says Madding.
In May they gave out $250,000 in just 11 minutes.
That’s why things aren’t being done first come, first serve this time.
The 98 businesses who’ve applied, will be chosen at random.
“I think the council is sensitive to the economic impact for those business owners,” says Madding.
McPheeters knows she isn’t guaranteed to get the assistance, but she’s hopeful.
“It keeps our doors open and moving to the next steps, we have huge plans after this and we hope we can come out of this on top,” says McPheeters.
The city says it will do the random drawing Tuesday.
Small businesses who are chosen can expect to see the aid later this week.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.