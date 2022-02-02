Owner of Connecting Point in Medford believes burglary was ‘organized’ as MPD investigates

MEDFORD, Ore — Connecting Point in Medford is continuing to search for answers, after a man broke into their store and stole numerous devices last weekend.

The computer store, located in the McAndrews Marketplace Plaza, said the suspect broke into their store through one of its walls just after four Saturday morning. More notably, the suspect got inside the store through an unoccupied connecting suite, and crawled to avoid the sensors.

A situation that owner Jeff Thomas said is uncommon, and believes it was thoroughly planned.

“I’ve never seen something this organized… It was obviously an organized effort,” Thomas told NBC5. “You just don’t decide to break into a suite, then break into a store – knowing exactly where to go and climb.”

Connecting Point’s surveillance cameras captured video of the break-in, along with photos of the suspect who was also seen on a bike.

Thomas said the man got away with several Apple products, estimating tens of thousands of dollars in its worth. He says the Medford Police Department quickly responded to the incident, and have been helpful during the investigation.

“Law enforcement here in southern Oregon is amazing,” Thomas said. “Those guys responded immediately. They’ve been all over it and they’ve gotten quite a few leads.”

MPD says it is still investigating the case and plans to release more details soon.

This is a developing story and more details will be released as it emerges.