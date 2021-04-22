Owners of Talent Cafe open new food truck for first time since losing old building in Almeda Fire

TALENT, Ore — The owners of Talent Cafe have opened a new food truck less than a mile from their old building.
The “Wake ‘n Bake” shop opened for customers last Friday. Its located right across the street from Ray’s Food Place on the 200 block of E. Wagner Street.
“We just want to serve Talent again the way we did before.” Owner Denise Obrien told NBC5 news.
The Talent Cafe was one of the many businesses and homes that were lost in the Almeda Fire last September. The restaurant had already closed two months prior in July, due to economic hardships from the pandemic.
“To start brand new all over again with something is difficult,” Obrien said. “We were open for maybe six weeks, and then it got to where there wasn’t enough business to stay open.”
Obrien received help from local partners and the Small Business Administration to pay for the Wake ‘n Bake shop. She says her goal is to bring a community reeling from an unprecedented 2020 together.
“We’re just going to build this [restaurant] and be what the community needs us to be,” Obrien said. “I think it deserves all of our efforts.
The shop is open Wednesday – Saturday from 7:30am – 1:30pm. More information including a menu can be found on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Talent-Cafe-138911659466500/
