Pacific Power billing questions in the wake of the Almeda fire

JACKSON CO., Or.- Over 2,000 homes destroyed in the Almeda fire, and some residents are still having to worry about their bills.
One Pacific Power customer who lost his home appears to be getting billed for power usage after it was already destroyed.
Pacific Power’s monthly billing process charges customers for power the company assumes you will use based on previous bills. It’s billing cycle ends in the middle of the month.
As a result, one pacific power customer received a bill on September 21st roughly two weeks after the Almeda fire hit and turned his apartment to ash.
We reached out to the company today to see if people who lost their homes will be getting an adjusted bill, or a credit moving forward.
A Pacific Power representative said customers should contact their care center team to get assistance in closing or suspending accounts.
We attempted to clarify whether pacific power would identify and suspend billing for impacted areas. We did not get an answer to the question.
If you have questions about your bill call 1-(888) 221-7070 to speak with Pacific Power’s customer care professionals. They’re available 24/7.
