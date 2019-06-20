Pacific Power pitches wildfire prevention plan to Jackson County Commissioners

Jackson County, Ore — Pacific Power’s plan to mitigate wildfire risk took another step forward as representatives from the power company met with Jackson County Commissioners.
Pacific Power unveiled a plan earlier this year to prevent fires started by utilities such as power lines.
That plan includes the last resort of a public safety power shut-off in certain areas where weather conditions may lead to a high risk of fire.
Pacific Power says any shut off would follow at least 3 days of preparation and partnership with emergency managers so residents and emergency crews affected by the loss of power would be safe.
“If we identify, if ODF identifies, if the firefighters identify, that their suppression activities are going to be impacted negatively by a power shut-off, it probably won’t happen.” said Jackson County Emergency Manager Stacey Anderson Belt.
Pacific Power and Jackson County Emergency Management have planned public meetings for affected areas in early July. Exact times and locations are still being discussed.
