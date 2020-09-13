Pacific Power says it’s making headway in restoring power

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Pacific Power says they’re making headway in restoring power to thousands of customers across the state.
The power company says it plans to restore power to more than 3,000 customers in Southern Oregon by Sunday evening. At 3 p.m. Sunday, about 8,900 customers remained with service in Oregon and northern California because of fire activity. Another 2,500 customers are without power because of a power shutoff in Weed, Calif., until later today.
The company is working with the Red Cross and local agencies. Support is available for those in wildfire-affected areas at the following community shelter locations:
Oregon:
- Josephine County Fairgrounds – 1451 Fairgrounds Rd, Grants Pass
- Jackson County Expo – 1 Peninger Rd, Central Point
- Oregon State Fairgrounds – 2330 17th St. NE, Salem
- Klamath County Fair Grounds – 3531 S 6th St, Klamath Falls
- Kla-Mo-Ya Casino – 34333 US-97, Chiloquin
- Lincoln City Community Center–2150 NE Oar Place
- Linn County Fairgrounds – 3700 Knox Butte Rd E, Albany
- Benton County Fairgrounds – 110 SW 53rd St, Corvallis
- Deschutes County Fairgrounds – 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond
- Douglas County Fairgrounds – 2110 Frear St., Roseburg
- Polk County Fairgrounds – 520 S Pacific Hwy W, Rickreall
Northern California:
- Kahtishraam Wellness Center – 1403 Kahtishraam, Yreka
- Siskiyou County Fairgrounds (taking large animals) – 1712 Fairlane Rd, Yreka
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.