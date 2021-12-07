Pacific Power using renewable energy in Rogue Valley light displays

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King December 6, 2021

SOUTHERN OREGON, Pacific Power is helping illuminate the importance of renewable energy, this holiday season.

Pacific Power says 14 of its communities throughout the Northwest, are using renewable energy to power local lighting celebrations.

It says by utilizing Blue Sky renewable energy, it’s reducing the carbon footprint of the community light displays.

Here in southern Oregon, that means, greening Medford’s Winter Lights Festival, and Rogue Winterfest in Grants Pass.

“There’s a growing commitment to renewable energy throughout the region and we are proud again this year to green these holiday festivals to help light the season with a little more hope and a little less carbon,” said Drew Hanson with Pacific Power.

To learn more about Blue Sky renewable energy, visit pacificpower.net/blue sky

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.