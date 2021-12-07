Pacific Power using renewable energy in Rogue Valley light displays

SOUTHERN OREGON, Pacific Power is helping illuminate the importance of renewable energy, this holiday season.

Pacific Power says 14 of its communities throughout the Northwest, are using renewable energy to power local lighting celebrations.

It says by utilizing Blue Sky renewable energy, it’s reducing the carbon footprint of the community light displays.

Here in southern Oregon, that means, greening Medford’s Winter Lights Festival, and Rogue Winterfest in Grants Pass.

“There’s a growing commitment to renewable energy throughout the region and we are proud again this year to green these holiday festivals to help light the season with a little more hope and a little less carbon,” said Drew Hanson with Pacific Power.

To learn more about Blue Sky renewable energy, visit pacificpower.net/blue sky