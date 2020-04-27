Pandemic affects wedding industry

MEDFORD, Ore. — For many couples 2020 marked a new chapter in their lives by planning to walk down the aisle and say ‘I do.’ But with coronavirus putting an end to large gatherings some couples are forced to make tough decisions about their big day.
Ashland bride-to-be Cindy Dry says she planned her wedding in May because of the pandemic.
“Short ceremony and then sit down and have a good meal with friends. Not be super stressed and rushed from one thing to the next and just go with the flow,” Dry said.
But not everyone is moving forward with their wedding plans as is. Co-owner of ‘On the Side Events’ Shelly Britt says many of her clients have postponed or canceled and some are altering plans.
“I got an email this morning from a couple who had planned a big destination wedding in another country and now they’re looking at a backyard venue and how do you equate a castle to a barn?” Britt said.
Owner of ‘The Wedding Collective’ Lahna Graham says it’s hard planning when there’s so much uncertainty moving forward.
“We’re not really getting any kind of definitive answers, even if they’re just hopeful dates, like ‘hey guys these are the dates we are looking at opening up for large gatherings again,’” Graham said,
While each couple is making a decision that’s best for them, one thing everyone agrees on: What matters is the love two people share.
“It’s easy to get caught up in all of the details and planning and wanting it to be in an exact, specific way but at the end of the day, it’s two people coming together getting married and it’s going to be fabulous no matter how many people are there or what the setting is,” Britt said.
