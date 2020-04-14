Pandemic won’t stop Medford sport/event center from moving forward, for now

MEDFORD, Ore. — It may seem hard to believe, but the May primary election is five weeks away from Tuesday. Despite the economy’s unknown future, local residents still have to vote on items that could affect their savings.
On the ballot for Medford residents, two measures that would help fund a sports and events center. “What voters are being asked to vote on for the May 19 ballot is in connection to the lodging tax,” said Medford Parks and Recreation Director Rich Rosenthal, “the local lodging tax.”
One measure asks for an increase on the transient lodging tax from nine to 11 percent — that’s the tax a person pays when staying at a hotel or motel. The other measure would make all vacation rentals pay the tax, including Airbnbs. If passed, the tax would fund 21 percent of the project’s estimated $57 to $60 million construction cost.
The rest would be funded by changes to the car rental tax, renewing the U.S. Cellular Bond and increasing the public utility fee by $2.40 per month. The increase is on top of the current $2.96 charge per month, making for an additional $28.80 per year.
While it would take around three years to complete, the city said the future of the project will have to be analyzed after the May vote. Even though the city can table plans to put the money toward the sports and events center, city staff said the lodging measures can’t be pushed to a future election.
