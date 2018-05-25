Parking issues derail low income housing proposal in Grants Pass

Grants Pass, Ore — It’s back to the drawing board for On-Track after a low income housing proposal was denied by the City of Grants Pass.
The site on Lincoln Road in Grants Pass may one day be the home of Lincoln Meadows, a low income housing complex run by On-Track.
“It’s designed to help alleviate what is a critical housing shortage in Grants Pass,” said Eddie Wallace, Communications Director for the non-profit.
The non-profit’s plans are on hold after a 5 to 1 vote by the Grants Pass Urban Area Planning Commission to deny the proposal.
“Though they’re very supportive of the housing development itself, they felt this design did not provide adequate parking,” said Lora Glover, Director of Parks and Community Development for the City.
The Lincoln Meadows proposal includes 52 residential units and 58 parking spaces. Planning commissioners said, that’s not enough.
“I believe we did follow the minimum guidelines. So maybe we need to go back and look at that and expand that since the directive from the commission is that in this case they don’t think the minimum will do,” said Wallace.
That means appealing to the City Council, or changing the plan, which would start the whole process over again. Either way, On-Track plans to soldier on.
“That’s part of our mission and always will be, is to keep trying to create these situations where there is affordable housing,” said Wallace.
NBC5 News reporter and weather forecaster Matt Jordan is a native Oregonian, born in Junction City.
He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news, Matt loves his Ducks and the outdoors. He also plays guitar and is a huge Jimi Hendrix fan.