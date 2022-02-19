Partnership brings new instruments to Ashland S.D. students

ASHLAND, Ore. —A unique partnership is bringing some much-needed musical instruments, to the Ashland School District.

The district, Ashland Schools Foundation, and the largest maker of musical instruments in North America, Conn-Selmer, are working together to make it happen.

Ashland Schools Foundation is a non-profit that supports Ashland public schools, through fundraising in the community.

Through a variety of stimulus funding, grants, and donations, the district is able to replace broken and out-of-date equipment, with nearly a quarter of a million dollars worth of new equipment.

“At a time where the instruments in the district are aging and need to be replaced, we lost some instruments in the fire, some local shops to sent instruments have closed down so its a moment of critical need and great opportunity,” said Executive Director of Ashland Schools Foundation, Erica Thompson.

To support the project, visit ashlandshoolsfoundation.org