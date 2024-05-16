Passenger on Medford flight taken aback by part of plane missing

MEDFORD, Ore.- A passenger on a flight to Medford is taken aback when he discovers a part of his plane’s wing is missing.

Salvador Garza was asleep on his connecting United flight 433 from San Fransisco to Medford on Monday, May 13th. He says when he woke up towards the end of the flight, he noticed a part of the plane’s wing was missing.

According to a representative from United, that piece was removed by a maintenance team before the flight took off, and it didn’t impact the safety of the flight. Garza says none of the crew had told passengers about the missing piece or even seemed to know it was missing at all.

“‘There was a part missing from the wing’, I was saying, and they looked at me and the response was almost like a befuddlement because I don’t think they were aware that that condition existed,” Garza said.

Garza says he didn’t get any response from United until he reached out to media. He says all he would’ve wanted is more accountability and clarity.

