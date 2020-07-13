Passengers pulled from car fire by people passing by

GALICE, Ore. — A car caught fire, after it slid off the road in Galice, about 20 miles down Bear Creek Road, just before 1 p.m. Sunday.
Rural Metro Fire says people passing by pulled the two passengers from the car that was engulfed in flames.
Firefighters were able to easily put out the fire. Both passengers were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
ODF and AMR also responded to the crash. The investigation in ongoing.
