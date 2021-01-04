Peace Walls Mural Project kicking off in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — A new mural project is kicking off in Jackson County called Peace Walls.
The first phase of the project is asking county residents to recommend or donate an outside wall for the first wall.
The following phases will include a collaboration between artists, the community and wall owners.
Organizers said any wall in the county can be considered for a mural.
“The age of the starving artist is obsolete with technology the way we have it,” Artistic Representative, Mira Rinehart, said. “I expect to see peace walls spread throughout the united states and eventually globally. you will see peace walls happen with other artists all over, all over,” she added.
The project is expected to start in April.
Visit www.mirazart.com or call 541-870-0760 to nominate a wall and for more information.
