Pear Blossom Parade returns after three years

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Pear Blossom Parade returned to the streets of downtown for the first time in three years Saturday. It was canceled due to the start of the pandemic in 2020.
Organizers say the parade had 150 entries, including around 4-thousand participants. Local schools and businesses showed their southern Oregon spirit with big and loud floats and even candy for the kids.
The kids tell us they loved seeing the fire trucks, police motorcycles, and fancy cars rolling through the parade. Everyone there said they were happy to see the parade back in full force after its hiatus during the pandemic.