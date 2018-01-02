Pedestrain killed crossing Central Avenue

Medford, Ore — Central Avenue in Medford was closed to traffic this morning for hours while police worked the scene of a fatal accident.
According to Medford Police a pedestrian in the roadway was struck and killed by a car traveling southbound.
The older male pedestrian was not crossing at a cross walk.
Now police will work to recreate the scene and determine how the accident occurred.
“We have some video that we’re looking at, shows that it’s limited lighting, it was twilight, still foggy out, visibility was reduced,” said Sgt. Don Lane with Medford Police.
The driver of the car is cooperating with police and police say it’s unlikely criminal charges will be filed.