Pedestrian killed in Highway 99 crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A woman was struck by a vehicle and killed on a highway between Medford and Central Point.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on November 14 at about 8:44 p.m., they received a report of a vehicle that hit a pedestrian on Highway 99 near milepost 4.5.
An investigation revealed a 2018 Ford pickup truck driven by a 33-year-old Texas man hit 52-year-old Vancouver, Washington resident Bonnie Weyburn. She was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries.
The driver of the truck wasn’t injured and is cooperating with the investigation.