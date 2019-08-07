Pedestrian killed in Roseburg crash identified

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Investigators have publicly identified the pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Roseburg Monday night.
The Douglas County Sherriff’s Office said at 9:39 p.m. on August 5, they received a report of a vehicle striking a person on Highway 138 East near Hatfield Drive.
Deputies determined a 2008 Honda Civic driven by a 19-year-old Roseburg man was traveling eastbound on the highway when it hit 37-year-old Shane David Dishner of Coquille, who died at the scene.
The investigation found Dishner was walking in the lane of travel when he was hit.
The driver who hit Dishner was reportedly cooperating with the investigation. Deputies did not say whether he would be facing charges related to the crash.