Pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses now available in So. Oregon

SOUTHERN OREGON, —Pediatric doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are now approved for children ages 5-11. The Pfizer pediatric dose of the vaccine is available in most counties already or becoming available very soon.

“We know its natural to have questions about vaccinating your child,” said Dr. Kristin Dillon with OHA.

COVID-19 vaccinations are now available for children ages 5-11. Here’s what we know about Pfizer’s pediatric dose. It’s 1/3 the size of the approved adult dose. Like most adult vaccines it requires two doses, this one will be given out 3 weeks apart.

“The FDA advisory committee found that the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines far outweigh any risk,” said Dr. Dillon.

Josephine County Public Health already has a limited 200 doses, given by Yamhill County Public Health. But it’s expecting an additional 2400 doses from the federal government next week. Parents can already start scheduling appointments now, for Friday and Saturday at (541)-916-7030.

“The hotline will let them know if there is a place with appointments available that the hotline can schedule directly, if those appointments have been taken then they’ll let the caller know you can schedule with this place directly,” said Dr. Leona O’Keefe, Josephine County Deputy Medical Officer.

In Klamath County, public health says 1200 doses are already here. Sky Lakes says it began giving out the pediatric doses on Wednesday. While doses are available, public health encourages families to call ahead to make sure you can get a spot.

“Albertsons and Walmart pharmacies will be offering the pediatric vaccine, the other pharmacies I have not received word on,” said Valeree Lane with Klamath County Public Health.

Jackson County says the pediatric vaccine is expected to arrive late this week or early next week. County Public Health Officer Dr. Jim Shames says it’s working on getting the infrastructure set up.

“People that have pediatricians should call them and find out what they are doing and what they recommend and get ready for when the vaccine is here,” said Dr. Shames.

Both Providence and Asante representatives tell us they’ll have more information next week about the local distribution process. The side effects are similar to what is most commonly reported in adults, like feeling tired, soreness, headache, and possible fever.