Penninger Fire spreads rapidly due to wind

Central Point, Ore. — The Penninger Fire is estimated to have burnt nearly 100 acres.
All evacuations from Tuesday afternoon have been lifted, but East Pine Street was closed for a majority of the afternoon so crews could efficiently battle the flames.
According to Fire District 3, five out-buildings have completely burned down, and three homes are damaged off Meadowbrook and Brookdale drives.
One Central Point resident who lives right next to a garage that burned down says he grabbed his hose and started spraying his house and lawn as soon as he saw the flames inching closer to his house.
“My wife called me… I was at work. I came home from White City and got here. It was pretty far out… Never thought it was even going to reach this far. I went in the house… Got the kids to get out of here. And then within a minute and a half, it was already coming at the road,” Central Point resident Derrik said.
Through the help of aircraft resources, the head of the fire was extinguished around seven.
A Rogue Valley Strike Team was ordered to protect structures, and the Oregon Department of Forestry freed up some aircraft resources with a bomber and some helicopters, that helped them to get a handle on the fire.
Crews plan to spend the night mopping up hot spots.
Fire district 3 says afternoon winds is what caused the Penninger Fire to move so quickly.
It started as a grass fire near the Bear Creek Greenway, then rapidly moved southeast toward Costco.
“Wind has a big affect on fire behavior. When the grass and brush are this dry… Any wind moves the fire faster than we can drive,” Deputy Fire Marshal Mark Northrop.
The cause of the fire is still unknown, but as detectives are investigating, anyone with photos or videos with potential suspicious activity from the start of the fire is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
