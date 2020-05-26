People gather at Lithia Park despite coronavirus

ASHLAND, Ore. – While some people hit local lakes and rivers or laid low this memorial day, Downtown Ashland was very busy this afternoon.
“Not a lot of masks out here, but it’s you know, outside in the park and most people are far away from each other,” said Sean from Medford.
At Lithia Park, people were out physically distancing while still enjoying the holiday.
Families hiked, gathered for picnics, or just walked their dogs.
“People definitely want to pet Penny, but people are pretty respectful,” said pet owner Tracy from Oakland, Cali.
It wasn’t just locals who went for a walk in the park today. Several people approached us from out of state to say they were
