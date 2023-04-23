People lined up down the block for Record Store Day

ASHLAND, Ore. – Record Store Day had vinyl fans from across the Rogue Valley lining up outside their local record stores to get their hands on some exclusive releases.

Local record stores like the Music Coop in Ashland and Biscuits and Vinyl in Talent had lines of people waiting around the block for the stores to open, some were there as early as five o’clock in the morning.

“We got here around six and there were already a few people ahead. It’s good to see this old-school way of listening to music is as popular and powerful as it is,” said Nick Maida, who was in line since 6 am.

The biggest seller of the day was Taylor Swift’s LP “Folklore”. Saturday was the only day fans could get their hands on a vinyl print of the album. Other artists like Blur and Jerry Garcia also had limited or exclusive releases only available on Record Store Day. Local record store owners said that Record Store Day is their biggest day of the year and that this might have been the biggest one yet. “It’s boomed, it’s totally taken off, they cannot press records fast enough,” said John Brenes, Owner of Music Coop. “I think the line was a little bit longer this year than before, it gets more popular every year. It’s a very successful day and we sell a lot of new records which is really nice,” said Matthew Farrington, Owner of Biscuits & Vinyl. Both business owners said that Record Store Day brings a lot of new faces. They hope these new customers continue to shop locally when building their vinyl collection. “This day is about making new customers because they know what they want is going to be here,” said Brenes.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.