People’s Bank contributes $250k Talent rebuilding efforts

TALENT, Ore. – People’s Bank is continuing its efforts to help rebuild after the Almeda Fire. It’s most recent contribution is to the Talent Urban Renewal Agency’s Gateway Project.
People’s Bank initially helped the organization through the permit process. Now it has made a $250,000 contribution for Phase One to get transitional housing for victims faster.
“This is our community. For me personally, I grew up in the valley. I’ve never lived anywhere else. These are the people I’ve done business with, that I go to the store and see, they’re our clients, they are customers and employees of our clients. So it impacted us directly,” said People’s Bank Chief Executive Officer, Ken Trautman.
Right after the Almeda Fire, People’s Bank set aside $1-million for rebuilding efforts. Its employees also gave part of their bonuses to fire relief, totaling about $215,000. Initially, the organization helped about 95 families.
