Person trapped in structure fire in downtown Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore.– Ashland Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire with a person trapped inside.

Around 8:30 pm on April 3rd, they got a report of a fire in downtown Ashland with someone trapped inside.

Firefighters said the person initially escaped the home before running back in, to grab their pets.

When crews arrived on scene, they were able to quickly find and rescue the trapped person.

They were then taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

“It all turned out okay, somebody was injured and that’s never good but it could have been far worse. If you ever see a fire make sure to evacuate the building and stay out, even if there are pets or other people inside. Having one person go into safe something just makes them another victim to be rescued,” said Chris Chambers, Division Chief with Ashland Fire and Rescue.

Chambers said there was a large amount of fire damage in one room of the home, with heavy smoke damage throughout the building. The cause of the fire is unknown.

