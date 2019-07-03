Pet owners prepare animals for fireworks

SOUTHERN OREGON – Fireworks are something many people look forward to, but for pets Independence Day can be a tough night.
There are steps pet owners can take to ensure their pets’ safety and comfort. The Humane Society says to keep your pets inside and use a TV, radio or fan to cover the loud noises. They also say your presence can go a long way to comfort your pet.
“Stay home if you need to stay home. Skip the fireworks and stay home with your pet when they need you the most,” Cierra Johnson, adoption supervisor, said.
Thunder jackets can also help and can be purchased at any local pet store.
Remember to update their id’s and microchips just in case, as many dogs run away when they hear fireworks.
