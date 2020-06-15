Home
Pet Oxygen Masks donated to several Rogue Valley fire departments

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Several fire departments in Southern Oregon will be receiving donated Pet Oxygen Masks.

The masks are donated by a committee responsible for distribution of a family trust. The life-saving devices are instrumental in saving pets from smoke inhalation. The masks can be used for most animals, but is mainly used on dogs in the valley.

On Tuesday, 15 mask kits will be distributed between Williams Fire District, Illinois Fire District, Wolf Creek Fire District, Jacksonville Fire Department, and Jackson County Fire District #3.

