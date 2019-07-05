Pets missing after Independence Day festivities

JACKSON COUNTY – The day after the fourth is the busiest day of the year for animal shelters, according to the American Humane Association.
While numbers were lower this year, the Jackson County Animal Shelter filed 11 missing animal reports.
Fireworks often scare pets, causing them to run away. They had three dogs dropped off last night by police.
Michael Ching was one of the first owners to stop by Jackson County Animal Services Friday. He was hoping for good news.
“She’s very afraid of fireworks. She’s really a chicken, so it was a horrible night for her to get out and be lost,” Ching said.
On Thursday, Ching’s German Shepherd, Sadie, jumped over their fence while he was running to the store.
“She’s kind of new to the area. She doesn’t know anything,” Ching said.
They just moved to the area a few weeks ago, and say Sadie’s never run off before.
“She was spotted over by Costco, and then over by the airport and Fred Meyer’s, so she’s on the run and I tried combing those areas and I haven’t found her,” Ching said.
“I saw on Facebook all of the people going, ‘My dog ran off,’ this that. Call down here to the shelter,” Don Steyskal, volunteer, said.
Three dogs were dropped off last night. So far, one has been reunited with their family.
“If you find a dog, you can go ahead and bring it on down here and we will set it up so that whoever lost a dog can call down here and come in and pick up their dog,” Steyskal said.
Unfortunately for Ching, Sadie was not at the shelter, but he filed a report with Jackson County Animal Services. They’re hoping she’ll be brought in.
In the meantime, staff is working to get all of the pets who have come in back home.
“If you lost a dog, call down here and see if we have it. Good chance, we might,” Steyskal said.
Jackson County Animal Services is open Tuesday through Sunday. They also have a 24 hour dispatch line if you find a lost or stray animal.
