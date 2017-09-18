PetSmart adoption weekend sees many find new homes

Medford, Ore.- Over 50 animals found their forever home this weekend.
PetSmart held its quarterly adoption weekend, which has been going on since Friday, as part of National Adoption Weekend.
Over 11 adoption groups brought their dogs, cats and rabbits in the hopes of helping them find a forever home. Organizations included, Friends of the Animal Shelter, Shelter Friends, Rescue Ranch and Miss Gabriel Foundation.
Organizers say its always a pleasure to see pets find a home.
“That’s what this is all about. That’s the end reward,” said Tammy Moore, president of Shelter Friends. ” When we have families that actually follow up with us and let us know how they’re acclimating to their new home, it really brings it full circle that this is what we do and why we do it.”
The next adoption weekend will be on November 10-12.