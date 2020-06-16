PG&E pleads guilty to killing 85 people in 2018 Camp Fire

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (NBC) — A California utility company pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing 84 people in the 2018 fire, blamed on the company’s failing electrical grid.
PG&E CEO Bill Johnson entered guilty pleas Tuesday on behalf of the company for 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter.
The Camp Fire in Nov. 2018 destroyed Paradise, California, about 170 miles northeast of San Francisco.
Under a plea agreement, PG&E will pay a maximum fine of $3.5 million in addition to $500,000 to cover the county’s costs of the criminal investigation. The company has also agreed to pay $25.5 billion for losses from the 2018 fire and other blazes in 2017.
The families of the victims are expected to make statements in court Wednesday. The company will be sentenced later this week.
