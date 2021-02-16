Pharmacies begin vaccinating Oregonians 75+

MEDFORD, Ore. —Beginning Monday, Oregonians 75 and older are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Several local pharmacies are offering them, including some Albertsons and Safeway locations.
A lot of people are excited to finally be eligible to get the vaccine, but supplies are limited.
Medford resident Jim Curtis was among the first in line at Albertsons in West Medford Monday, to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The 79-year-old realtor hasn’t stopped working.
“It’s very worrisome especially in the profession I’m in as a realtor, I have to show homes to people and have to keep them safe and myself safe,” says Curtis.
Though limited doses are available at Oregon pharmacies, Curtis had help.
He was able to secure his spot with the help of his daughter, Donna Scoville.
“I got him out of bed and had him sign up at 2:30 to get his appointment because they didn’t have many slots,” says Scoville.
Curtis says needles have never bothered him and isn’t having a reaction.
“Nope not at all, I hardly even felt the shot,” says Curtis.
Curtis is one of the lucky few to get the shot.
Oregon isn’t getting as many vaccines as it hoped from the Federal Government.
Jackson County Public Health says next week it will receive 1,800 more doses of the Moderna vaccine.
It says 1,300 of those will be allocated for seniors, like Curtis.
“It just takes a lot of worry, a lot of worry off my mind that I’m finally getting it,” says Curtis.
It’s just the first step in the process for the realtor, but a step in the right direction, that’s he’s more than happy to take.
The Oregon Health Authority opened up eligibility to seniors 80 and older last week.
It’s estimating it will take until April of this year to get everyone 65 and older, childcare providers, and teachers their first vaccine.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.