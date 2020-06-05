Phase Two means more opportunities for Parks and Recreation

Medford, Ore — Phase Two means Medford parks are expanding the services they’re offering as we head into the summer season.
The Parks and Recreation Department plans to combine it’s summer “Movies in the Park” series with their drive-in theater at US Cellular Park later this month.
They’re also working on a plan to reopen the Jackson Aquatic Center, but that requires special training for employees to follow state guidelines.
The new rules mean many low and non-contact youth and adult sports will also be back soon.
“Right now we’re really pleased to be in a position to offer a youth baseball tournament, although modified, at the end of June which is good for the community, good for kids and good for businesses,” said Parks & Rec Director Rich Rosenthal.
Rosenthal says the department also has plans to bring back “Concerts in the Park” with social distancing rules in place later this summer.
Tickets for drive in movies will be available on the Medford Parks and Recreation website.
