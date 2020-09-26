Pheasant Fields Farm’s annual Harvest Festival opens this weekend

PHOENIX, Or.- The Harvest Festival is opening this weekend for it’s 17th year in the Rogue Valley.
Pheasant Fields Farms hosting it’s 20-20 grand opening tomorrow.
The pumpkin patch will be open seven days a week, as well as plenty of fall snacks and a four-acre corn maze.
Organizers say they are working hard to offer their regular fall fun while also keeping everyone safe.
Pheasant Fields will enforce social distancing rules and limit how many can be in the pumpkin patch at a time.
This year, guests will need to make reservations in advance, and they can do so at PheasantFieldsFarm.com.
