Phoenix Animal Hospital set to open temporary Medford location

MEDFORD, Ore. — Phoenix Animal Hospital is finally reopening its doors, months after the Almeda Fire.
Staff put the final touches ahead of the grand opening of the hospital’s temporary location in south Medford.
They occupy a vacated spot by Valley Immediate Care in the Winco shopping center.
It’s been a long time coming and something Doctor Glen Winters said couldn’t have happened without the community’s support.
“A little bit of anxiety, but a lot of happiness that we’re open again. it’s really going to be nice to see our clients, our patients again, be able to work because I love what we do and it’s all going to be a good thing,” Winters said. “It’s just this is all a big inconvenience and we’ll get through it,” he added.
There are no surgeries or an x-ray machine until they are fully operational on February 15th.
The original building site in Phoenix on Highway 99 is cleared and will undergo construction later this year.
