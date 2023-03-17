Phoenix awarded $50k for Blue Heron Park

PHOENIX, Ore. —The city of Phoenix is getting a big-time donation from T-Mobile.

In December the city applied for T-Mobile’s Hometown Grant Program asking for $50,000. The city was just notified it was one of 25 cities selected from the group of 400 applicants.

The money will add covered seating areas at Blue Heron Park which was destroyed in the Almeda Fire.

“We’re ready to close the book on the Almeda Fire as it pertains to blue heron park and this is a big step towards doing that,” said Zac Moody, Planning Director for the city.

T-Mobile says it has given $7.8 million to 175 rural communities across 41 states. The city of Phoenix is inviting the community to participate in a grant presentation on March 22nd at the Phoenix High School track and field meet.

