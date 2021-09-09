Home
Phoenix church rings bell to commemorate Almeda Fire anniversary

PHOENIX, Ore. —The First Presbyterian Church of Phoenix, held a special moment to commemorate the day, that forever changed southern Oregon.

It rang its bell at 11:06, the exact time, one year ago, when the first 911 calls were made.

Community members joined in prayer and reflected on the historic day.

“I love hearing church bells rings and just to know how much that means to the community to hear the bells ringing and marking the anniversary was very moving,” said Ainsley  Herrick, with the church.

Around a dozen people gathered throughout the church.

